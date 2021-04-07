Drink of the Week: West Columbia’s Primal Gourmet Kitchen + Market

Offerings change weekly. cookprimalgourmet.com.

The latest offering from West Columbia’s Primal Gourmet Kitchen + Market is a mocktail series that will change from week to week based on seasonal ingredients.

Sommer Green, Primal's front of house manager, was inspired to offer these drinks as something that would catch people’s eyes with the bright colors and would repurpose scrap ingredients.

“I had so many things left over from the market I couldn’t sell so I made purees, juices and simple syrups to have a little variety in our drinks,” said Green.

A former bartender and liquor sales rep, Green she really dove into the mixology aspect and using items from the kitchen.

The recent mocktail offering pictured here was a true showcase of seasonality, with lemons plus macerated strawberries from Shuler Farms in Holly Hill. A vanilla bean, blueberry, sage and coconut sugar simple syrup added a depth of both flavor and color to the concoction. And unlike many cloying fruity drinks, this one was very light on the sweetness, letting the natural sugars from the fruit shine through.

The deep, ruby red from the spring strawberries was dotted with color from added lemon slices and blueberries bobbing in for a little post-drink snack, if you wish.

“It comes out to be a perfect sit on the patio in the spring kind of drink,” said Green, who understands the importance of having non-alcoholic options available for people who still want a fun drink without booze.

The mocktails will be available Thursday through Saturday at Primal Gourmet. The upcoming drink for the week will be posted on the business' social media channels earlier in the week.