Drink of the Week: Villa Syposia L’Equilibre 2014 at Columbia's Vino Garage

Last week, I ducked into the Vino Garage for the first time since it reopened last fall, and was instantly reminded of how much I had missed it. Located just a little further up North Main Street, the new shop’s atmosphere is cozy and comfortable, with a nice wine bar and beer on tap to boot.

I mentioned to owner Doug Aylard that I was looking for a red wine that was something special, and he immediately pointed me to a tasty 2014 red blend from the Languedoc region of France. Aylard called Langeudoc the “Wild West of French wine country” because the restrictions on what grapes can be grown where, prevalent in France, are a little more relaxed than in other regions. He also pointed out that it was a particularly good bang for the buck.

At $12 a bottle, Villa Syposia L’Equilibre 2014 is certainly easy on the wallet, but it’s even better on the taste buds. The four grapes blended here form a medium-bodied wine with a crimson color and a rich, deep flavor with notes of blueberry and plum. The sweetness is perfectly balanced with just a little bit of spice and tobacco.

Since you’re already getting a deal on the price of the wine, I would splash out and go with some lamb to pair it with. Or you could do the whole evening on the cheap with a pork tenderloin on the rare side. And if you’re drinking a glass at the Vino Garage itself, you can always order a cheese and olive plate to go along with it.

Indeed, the wine was much like the bar and bottle shop — satisfying, unpretentious and containing depths well worth returning to.