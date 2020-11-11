Drink of the Week: Untitled Art's Florida Seltzer

5 percent ABV. $3.25 for a 12 oz. can at WECO Bottle & Beverage.

I never really jumped on the whole White Claw thing. I had some once at a pool party a couple summers back when they were really hitting it big, but I found it went down too easy. I’d rather mix a little Pamplemoose La Croix and vodka for a refreshing adult beverage where I can still tell there’s booze in it.

But the success of White Claw and other hard seltzers meant that craft beer was likely to look at it, and where usually we see corporate breweries copying trends from craft brewers, we have seen something of a reversal. And of course, the craft brewers are perfecting the design.

The best example I’ve found so far is Untitled Art’s Florida Seltzer series. Untitled Art is an off-shoot of Octopi Brewing, a contract brewery in Michigan that focuses on collaboration and innovation. Untitled Art has several tasty beers out there, and I highly recommend checking any of them out,. But if you’re lucky enough to see any of the Florida Seltzer’s in the cooler at your chosen bottle shop on one of these last few warm days of the year, snag one and sit in the sunshine with it.

I used to throw a splash of fancy-ish fruit juice in some soda water for a low-carb drink, but now I just keep these stocked in my fridge. They use real fruit juice, making for a low carb and low calorie (most under 120 calories per can) alcoholic beverage that tastes better than other seltzers. The Black Cherry pictured here is a favorite, but I haven’t had a bad one yet.