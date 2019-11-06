what: Dunkelweizen

where: Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company, 921 Brookwood Dr., 803-939-2589, swampcabbagebrewing.com

price: $6 for a pint

ABV: 4.8 percent

Free Times often praises the refreshing, richly crafted German-style lagers of Bierkeller Columbia. But let’s not forget that the nomadic brewery that set up shop on Brookwood Drive near Williams-Brice Stadium and the State Fairgrounds isn’t the only one in the building churning out some tasty brews.

Bierkeller operates in the facility belonging to Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company, and it just so happens that it also produces one of the area’s best German-style beers.

The brewery’s Dunkelweizen is a well-executed example of the style, and a fine brew to drink during Columbia falls and winters that can get cold or, sometimes, a little hot.

The nose is minimal, clean with a hint of molasses. The taste is similarly pretty light, less overwhelming than some dunkels while still packing enough flavor to keep things interesting.

The sips start out malty, with notes of caramelized sugar and the vague impression of preserved berries, but the palette is largely whisked clean by the crisp hop finish. The sweetness builds in a pleasant way, making this a seasonably appropriate crusher, but one that is best enjoyed one or two pints at a time.

Stop by Swamp Cabbage one fine fall evening, and enjoy it on the brewery’s nice little covered patio. It is, this drinker gathers, what it was made for.