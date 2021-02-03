Drink of the Week: Strawberry Nutella Latte at The Hideout in Weco

$4.10. 118 State St. the-hideout-in-weco.square.site.

The long-awaited Hideout in Weco, a new space from Laurent Prescelti of the downtown cafe Crepes et Croissants, opened on State Street on Jan. 13, and has brought a bevy of new flavors and to the burgeoning thoroughfare.

One of those flavors is ensconced in the strawberry nutella latte, which combines the best of fruit and candy with coffee. Chocolate and strawberries, one of the hallmarks of the upcoming Valentine’s Day, make this a well-timed drink to try.

You can get it hot or iced, but the basics are the same. The coffee hails from Lowcountry Coffee Roasters, and the flavoring comes from Torani syrups, so there are no real strawberries or Nutella in there, but that doesn’t stop it from tasting like it.

“Our most popular item at Crepes et Croissants is the strawberry Nutella crepe,” Prescelti explained. “Since I am not serving crepes at the moment at the Hideout, I thought this would be a good compromise as our signature drink.”

For anyone who enjoys flavored coffees and lattes, this one is sure to please, with a combination of chocolate and strawberry that is unusual for coffee, but generally familiar and comforting. The addition of hazelnut gives it an extra depth of nutty flavor that blends in harmoniously with the smooth Lowcountry Coffee Roasters blend.

Many locals will recall Hideout’s location as the Catitude Cat Cafe most recently, and the old Cafe Strudel prior to that. The art-filled interior is already impressive, and Prescelti said he will begin a second phase of renovations in February, with the front of the building getting a fresh coat of paint, light fixtures and a new sign.