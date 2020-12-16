Drink of the Week: Stone Brewing Co.'s Enjoy By 01.01.21 Unfiltered IPA

9.4 percent ABV. $10.99 for a six-pack at Green's.

Let me be the latest person to say it: It's been a terrible, awful, no good year.

Which makes this the perfect time to grab a delicious, nearly 10 percent ABV IPA that toasts what will hopefully be a better 2021.

Stone's Enjoy By series is one of the most reliably outstanding items you can find on a bottle shop shelf. Its emphasis on showcasing the big, dynamic and joyously bitter flavors of fresh hops in a West Coast-leaning IPA — and its clever mandate to drink it before a specific day, typically a holiday like Halloween or Christmas — make it appointment drinking for many an American beer fan.

I've never been disappointed by an Enjoy By, and this newest iteration is no exception. The beer hits like a delicious smack in the mouth, dominated by bitter and juicy citrus notes.

It seems dryer than previous entries in the series, with an initial zip of sweetness that fades quickly and cleanly, a Champagne-like quality well-suited for the beer's target holiday. It also keeps the bitterness from ramping up like it does with most Enjoy By offerings, making this a big beer that's surprisingly (and dangerously) throat-able.

If you're not a fan of hazy brews, don't be scared off by that "Unfiltered IPA" description on the label. The beer is quite clear, its lack of filtration imparting vivid hop flavor without any noticeable particulate.

And at about $11 for a six-pack, this is a worthy celebratory drink that won't break the bank.

Grab one and raise a glass to a merry holiday and a happy new year.

Let's hope it's a good one. Without any fear.