what: Sierra Nevada Brewing Company’s Bigfoot (2019)

ABV: 9.2 percent

price: $2.79 for a 12 oz. bottle at Green’s Beverage Warehouse

One of the few downsides of the rise of craft beer in North America is that some of the classic beer styles of Europe and the United Kingdom have been pushed aside by the American IPAs and sours that dominate the landscape.

One of the most intriguing styles that has been pushed aside is barleywine. This is an old English style that is big, malty and intense, best suited for sipping on a cold winter evening. Stateside craft brewers have modified the style with significant hop bitterness and flavor, to the point that there are now two distinct styles — American and English.

Sierra Nevada’s Bigfoot is the prototype of the American style. Its aroma and flavor are rich with dark fruit, molasses, raisin and alcohol. There is a hint of sweetness that is quickly replaced by hop bitterness. Unlike most beers, this style can be aged and the action of oxidation will create complex flavors, some reminiscent of sherry wine. The 2019 version tasted here was bottled in November of 2018, and aging it moderated the original bitterness and rounded the malt flavors.

Versions of this style can be hard to find, but are worth the effort. Per Sierra Nevada’s website, the 2020 edition is out now and will be in rotation through April, in case you’d like to crack an old and a new Bigfoot to compare. Cheers!