Drink of the Week: Schneider Weisse's Aventinus Weizen Doppelbock

$4.50 for a can at WECO Bottle and Biergarten. 8.2 percent ABV.

Prior to my weekly run to WECO Bottle and Biergarten, I always make sure to check the bar and bottle shop’s Facebook posts for the week. There are very likely to be posts about new South Carolina beers that it has in stock, as well as new wines to check out. But the other thing that I can usually count on is a post about new or re-stocked German exports. WECO leans heavily into its biergarten theme as the newly opened, covered and uncovered outdoor space attests, but it also backs it up by maintaining one of the best selections of German beers in town, readily available in cans, bottles and even on tap, where you will almost always find a classic German beer.

For this week’s haul, my eye was caught by a deep purple and gold can for the Aventinus Weizen Doppelbock from the brewery Schneider Weisse in the Bavarian town of Kelheim. Founded in 1872, it produces only top-fermented wheat beers including this delightful little bottle conditioned style, originally developed as the first in its kind in Bavaria in 1907. There’s a reason that these old German breweries are still around making the same beer over a hundred years later, and this beer is one of them.

There’s a lovely malty nose to the beer as you first drink the dark reddish brew, followed by a cavalcade of cherries and stone fruit, with the tiniest hint of chocolate. It’s a sweet beer, to be sure, but not overtly sweet. It is obviously meant for colder weather than currently available in South Carolina, and to pair with roasts or desserts. So thematically, it may not fit your regular grilling plans, but if you’re looking for a beer to chill out in your favorite comfy chair and really study the fluid’s complexity, this classic is what you want.