Drink of the Week: Saint Hilaire Brut Blanquette de Limoux

12 percent ABV. $16.08 for a 750 ml bottle at Sam’s Fine Wine & Spirits in Lexington.

If there’s ever been a time to truly toast the upcoming new year, it is now. This time last year, we were starry-eyed with hopes for a new decade, and by the end of it, we all just need a drink.

Since there are no expensive New Year’s Eve parties to pay to attend, no sequined dress to purchase, and no money to set aside to pay for a surge-charged Uber, spend a little more on this year’s New Year’s Eve toasting beverage to enjoy at home.

But don’t spend too much. It was still 2020, after all.

Instead of going for true Champagne or another expensive name brand of bubbly this New Year’s Eve, try this Saint-Hilaire sparkling white wine, which is still from France, but not the Champagne region. The Saint-Hilaire sparkling white wine was produced nearly a century before champagne, which means they’ve had time to perfect it. With notes of citrus and apple, it has a pleasant and bright smoothness that’s easy to sip but not easy to slam.

For this special bottle of bubbly, we thought it would be prudent to treat it right and checked in with our local wine experts. Danielle Robinson, a sales rep for Advintage, is an advocate for treating bubbly well before it even leaves the bottle.

“Opening the bottle is an art and can be done with success without going for the big pop,” she says. “If you do, you’ll lose some of those precious bubbles by releasing the pressure too quickly.”

So how do you open the bottle like a wine professional? First, grab a clean kitchen towel or linen. Next, loosen but do not remove the cage, and keep your thumb on it the whole time. Next, slip the towel over the top of the bottle, but under your thumb.

Then hold the bottle at a 45 degree angle, still keeping your thumb over the cork and hold that bottle in your dominant hand. Finally, twist the bottle gently to ease the cork out slowly. It should make a gentle ‘poof’. Lastly, pour at a 45 degree angle (I tried this exact method minus the kitchen towel and it worked like a charm).

Mike Simmons, a fine wine specialist for Republic National Distributing Company has strong opinions on the vessel in which the bubbly is poured.

“I don’t like champagne flutes because the beauty of a nice champagne or bubbly is in the nose!” he exclaimed. “For the longest time, bubbly was consumed out of a wide mouthed coupe style glass, so you could smell everything — but flutes are more sleek and elegant-looking, and show off the bubbles.”

An added bonus to this particular sparkling wine choice is that it is a brut. According to Robinson, brut wines have less sugar, which means less of a chance of that extra-painful type of sugary sparkling wine hangover.

So here’s to 2021, Columbia. May we all wake up in the new year with clear minds, fresh eyes and clean lungs.