Drink of the Week: Pumpkin Pie Adult Milkshake at Kaminsky's Dessert Café

$8 ($3 extra for the liquor spike). 903 Gervais St., kaminskys.com.

Love it or hate it, it’s a gourd time of year to enjoy the fruits of the squash harvest.

Really though, who can say no to a milkshake at any time, especially one spiked with liquor?

These adult milkshakes are one of the calling cards of Kaminsky’s, and the dessert bar likes to have fun with seasonal flavors, especially in the autumn. When the weather swings like a pendulum in the Midlands, making a cool start to the day and then scorching by late afternoon, a cold milkshake with an autumnal zing can be refreshing.

The zing in this case comes in the form of a pumpkin pie milkshake, spiked with pumpkin spice Bailey’s Irish Cream. This shake isn’t just pumpkin spiced, though, it has actual pumpkin puree in it, lending it an even more authentic pumpkin pie flavor than other pumpkin spiced items that contain zero pumpkin flesh.

In addition to the pumpkin, the pint of icy whipped dairy is laced with bits of flaky, baked pie crust, and the wide shake straw that is provided ensures each sip comes with a little nibble.

Topped with a generous swirl of whipped cream and lightly sprinkled with cinnamon dust, the shake looks delicious, and the final and fun touch of a pumpkin shaped candy corn atop the whipped cream provides an extra nod to the season. There’s truly no need to hate on pumpkin spiced items when they are this cute.

Though there is no outdoor seating at Kaminsky’s, stopping by right after work for a happy hour shake is your best bet if you’re looking to social distance. At this earlier hour, the small dessert shop has plenty of room to space out from other patrons at the bar or the small tables scattered throughout the restaurant, making the experience seem almost pre-pandemic, minus the mask-wearing servers and bartenders.