Drink of the Week: Porter at Columbia's Hunter-Gatherer Brewery

One of the great things about Soda City Suds Week, Columbia’s annual homegrown, local-centric craft beer celebration, is the educational aspect. Trying lots of new, different beers is always one way to educate yourself about different styles and flavor profiles, but some events take giving you new knowledge a step further.

Take the Stout Five Ways event this coming Wednesday, March 18, at the Hunter-Gatherer Brewery’s Hangar location from 4 to 10 p.m., wherein owner and head brewer Kevin Varner will offer up five different versions of his porter. Varner has long worked on a getting a cask program going at brewpub location on Main Street — he’s even crafted his own tools to allow him to work on barrels — and this event works as a sort of kickoff for that program.

HG’s regular porter is a familiar brew among longtime Columbia craft beer drinkers, known for its smooth finish and hint of coffee bitterness. Now, drinkers get to taste some variations on that theme.

There’s one cask with added coffee beans from brewpub neighbor Immaculate Consumption and another with cocoa nibs added. I got to get a little preview of one porter that was aged for two years in a cask and then reactivated recently with black cherry juice. It was an easy-drinking porter with a strong nose of cherry that Varner says should calm down by the time of the event but still be present enough to notice.

Varner will also give out samples of a small cask porter he has that was brewed two years ago and has been kept cold in a barrel that allowed some oxidation, keeping its fermentation alive. He believes that the dark, sour and extremely interesting result may be a good approximation of what casked English porters may have tasted like hundreds of years ago.

what: Hunter-Gatherer Brewery’s Porter (regular and cask-aged)

where: Hunter-Gatherer Brewery (Hangar), 1402 Jim Hamilton Blvd., 803-748-0540, huntergathererbrewery.com

ABV: 5 percent

price: $5.50