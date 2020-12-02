Drink of the Week: Nutella Coquito at Columbia’s La Isla Bonita Restaurante

$20 for a 750 milliliter bottle. 1701 Percival Rd. facebook.com/laislabonitasc.
2020 is a strange year, so why not shake it up with holiday traditions from other cultures? For those who do not have Puerto Rican friends or relatives, coquito may be an unknown tradition, but for those who do, the holiday beverage is highly anticipated.
“When the holidays start, it’s coquito season!” said Brendaliz Crespo, the general manager at La Isla Bonita.
Coquito is made with coconut milk and rum, and in this case, Nutella as a flavoring agent. La Isla Bonita, the only strictly Puerto Rican restaurant in Columbia, sells 750 milliliter bottles each holiday season, and this year the flavors are Original, Nutella and Pistachio. The Nutella one, featured here, is akin to a less thick chocolate coconut milkshake — with rum. The fats from the coconut help to absorb the alcohol shock of the rum, and leave a smooth drink that makes you want just a little more.
It’s made with a considerable portion of rum, though, so keep your beverage on the smaller side — like the two ounces shown in the photo.
“It’s not to chug down, but to sit and enjoy it like wine,” Crespo counseled.
The pleasantly warm feeling that grows in your belly after drinking it will help to remind you that this is indeed an alcoholic beverage. Coquito is meant to be served chilled, and in South Carolina — much like in Puerto Rico — the weather is perfect for celebrating the festivities with a cooler drink option.
Don’t forget to shake it up before serving, as the coconut milk solidifies a bit in the fridge and needs to be redistributed back throughout the drink.
With many people are opting to stay home for Christmas this year, this frothy, viscous and creamy beverage would be the perfect accompaniment to any Zoom Christmas calls with relatives.
As Crespo put it, “When you drink it it gives you that holiday spirit and cheery feel.”