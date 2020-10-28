Drink of the Week: New Sarum's Gose the Gozarian

8 percent ABV. $4.42 for a 16 oz. can at Green's.

New Sarum Brewing’s Griffin Series is for people who like big swings.

The succession of one-off brews from the impressive and consistent Salisbury, North Carolina brewery has thus far included a gose crafted with rosebuds, hibiscus, coriander, Hawaiian red sea salt and melon puree; a hazy IPA made with coconut and lactose; a sour IPA inspired by Warhead candies; and an imperial gose called Netflix and Dill brewed with fresh dill and garlic, cucumbers and a house blend of pickling spices.

Mileage will vary with these extreme flavors. Netflix and Dill was especially divisive among my own beer-drinking friends, but I thought it nailed its pickleback-as-a-beer concept, and was worth at least an eight-ounce pour.

But regardless of how they play to individual tastes, these Griffin Series beers have all been fun, well-executed left turns for more adventurous imbibers to thoughtfully sip and enthusiastically debate.

New Sarum greets Halloween with another wild beer. The very-green Gose the Gozarian nods to the beloved Ecto Cooler variety of Hi-C, a Ghostbusters tie-in inspired by the irrepressible poltergeist Slimer. New Sarum’s beer is made with not just the expected gose ingredients of sea salt and coriander, but also Hi-C Punch, chlorophyll, pineapple juice and peels from orange, lemon and grapefruit.

Happily, drinking it is as fun as looking at it, with the essential addition of salt and coriander uniting the natural and unnatural citrus and fruit flavors. It mimics its similarly colored Hi-C cousin, while also presenting as a balanced and tart sour ale that’s smooth and not overly sweet.

Grab one, pour it into your most over-the-top glass, and drink a beer that adds to your home’s Halloween aura when you hand out candy this year.