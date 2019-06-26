what: New Belgium Brewing’s Passion Fruit Kolsch
ABV: 4.3 percent
cost: about $8 for a six pack at major retailers
The kolsch style is a beer specialty of Cologne, Germany. The name is protected in Europe and can only be used by the brewers in Cologne, though American brewers are not subject to this restriction, and many use it freely.
The typical kolsch is somewhat light, golden in color, and when fresh is a study in elegant simplicity and subtlety that is remarkably refreshing. A true kolsch is brewed with an ale yeast but fermented and lagered (aged) at the cold temperatures normally used for lager beer. The ale yeast imparts mild fruitiness that adds complexity to this easy-drinking beer style.
New Belgium is using a kolsch-style beer as a platform to showcase the enticing flavor of passion fruit. Candidly, it’s hard to tell if this beer is brewed true to the kolsch style because the passion fruit takes over from start to finish. The aroma is rich with passion fruit perfume and perhaps some other tropical notes, and the flavor is dominated by the passion fruit. And there is nothing wrong with that.
Overall, this beer is a tropical refresher — crisp, dry, tart and not bitter — perfect for summer enjoyment, though not for a kolsch purist. Cheers!