what: Miami Vice
where: Bone-In Barbeque, 2180 Boyce St.
price: $9
contact: 803-728-7512, boneinbarbeque.com
Bone-In Barbeque is throwing their second monthly drag brunch this Sunday, July 28, with a Ladies of the 80s theme. In keeping with that theme, there will be takes on classic ’80s drinks like the Cosmo, Melon Drop, Long Island Iced Tea, and a Kamikaze done as a cocktail. And there will also be this boozy little number — the Miami Vice. If you’ve never had one, it’s a frozen, swirled — or, as in this case, layered — combination of strawberry daiquiri and piña colada.
But this isn’t some trashy, pedestrian drink you get at Señor Frog’s on a weekend in dirty Myrtle. As he does with all his drinks, head bartender Jason Davis has elevated this cocktail to new heights. There’s no pre-mixes involved — everything is made from scratch. The piña colada is made with fresh squeezed pineapple juice and Muddy River coconut rum. The strawberry daiquiri is made with fresh strawberries, Brugal 1888 rum infused with the strawberry tops (they’re sustainable!), and beet juice concentrate is used to get the red color instead of red food coloring. The fresh pineapple juice froths up on top of the drink so well that I thought for a minute it was topped with egg white. Strawberry powder is sprinkled over the pineapple, giving the drink a little bit of texture.
Even if you’re not a fan of a daiquiri or piña colada, their combination here really does go together — like Crockett and Tubbs. If you miss out on the brunch, the Miami Vice will be around on the Bone-In menu for a bit, making it a new go-to summer sipper.