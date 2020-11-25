Drink of the Week: Mary Taylor Sophie Siadou Valençay

12.5 percent ABV. $15.99 at The Vino Garage. 2501 Main St. thevinogarage.com.

For many of us, this Thanksgiving will be different. With COVID-19 cases spiking, you’re likely pivoting into some type of outdoor gathering, or sticking at home with whatever family, roommates and/or critters with which you share a roof.

So why not take the chance to try something different in the Thanksgiving wine department?

The Vino Garage, that reliably informative and adventurous bottle shop in Cottontown, leaned into this idea in recent days by recommending a series of non-traditional Thanksgiving wines on its Facebook page.

Among them have been a Chenin Blanc from the Loire region of France, a Sicilian red that the page describes as displaying “hints of cranberry and lovely herbaceousness” and a Rosé from the same region. Talk about variety.

I opted for Mary Taylor’s Sophie Siadou Valençay, a French blend of Pinot Noir, Gamay and Côt (known as Malbec when it’s grown in South America). My choice was informed by the fact that rich and earthy Malbecs are my wife’s favorite reds, but also Vino Garage’s bold Facebook proclamation — that the “flavors, body and finish will complete ANY meal, especially turkey with stuffing and cranberry.”

I decided to test this by leaning into the notion that a great number of Americans will celebrate this year’s holiday with takeout that isn’t a turkey dinner. I got two divergently delicious pizzas from Cottontown joint Il Focolare — the Mushroom, a white pie marked by luxurious umami, and the Spicy Double Pepperoni, a heat seeker's delight.

The exceedingly smooth wine, balancing sweet berry notes and tannic complexity, was equal to both challenges. Taking a recommendation from Vino Garage owner Doug Aylard, I chilled the wine slightly before the meal, which made it come across sweeter but with a snappier finish, recalibrating my palate with each swing across my pizza dichotomy.

A wine to complete any meal? It’s certainly an adaptable one, a nice pick for most any dish you want to pair with a red, and an interesting enough drink if you’re having a glass by itself.