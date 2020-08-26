Drink of the Week: Maine Beer Company’s Post Ride Snack

4.9 percent ABV. $6.49 for a pint bottle at Green’s.

For some time, I have been searching for an India pale ale that balances a low alcohol content (less than 5 percent ABV) with enough flavor between its malt and hops to be satisfying for anyone who enjoys craft beer. It has been an almost impossible job. To understand why, let me, briefly, share a breakdown of the IPA’s anatomy.

In craft beer today, there is no such thing as a standard IPA, but a good general rule is that it will have an alcohol content well above 6.5 percent with a boat load of hop flavor and bitterness balanced by a substantial malt base. The various IPA styles are distinct through the drinker’s perception of its bitterness and malt flavor.

The alcohol content is dependent on the quantity of malted grains used in the brewing process, and the high malt content of a typical IPA requires more hop bitterness to balance the residual sweetness from the grains. This is why a well-made IPA is a rich, flavorful experience that is hard to match in a lower alcohol beer.

Main Beer Company’s Post Ride Snack, a session IPA, is a good effort in my desired direction. The beer is light gold and opaque with a low, creamy collar of foam. The aroma is reminiscent of grapefruit and pineapple, which carries through in the flavor, with additional notes of passion fruit and pine. There is a hint of malt, but the beer is decidedly hop-forward, with lots of flavors from a varied hop cocktail and just enough bitterness to balance the beer. While pricey, this is highly drinkable and the best low-ABV IPA I have tasted yet. Cheers!