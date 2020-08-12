Drink of the Week: Liquid Death Mountain Water

$13.99 for a 12-pack of 16.9 oz. tallboys at Whole Foods. ($15.99 for still or sparkling liquiddeath.com.)

A couple weeks ago, we had our first dance with hurricane season. Sure, Hurricane Isaias didn’t materialize into much more than some scattered thunderstorms for us here in the Midlands, but it was a good reminder that the season is upon us, and that means it’s time to stock up on your hurricane preparedness supplies including water.

According to most resources, it’s a good idea to have about a gallon of water on hand per person (and pet) per day for at least three days (up to two weeks if you can swing it). As I began to get our kit together this year, I couldn’t stand the idea of bulk-buying bottles of water. Not only are they one of the absolute worst things for the environment, but I also just hate them. I hate the sound they make as they inevitably crinkle up. I hate drinking out of them. I hate the way they taste. I just hate them.

So I decided to go with a more sustainable option this year and check out Liquid Death. Adorned with flaming skulls and monsters, the canned water company has chosen a truly metal aesthetic that I’m a sucker for. (Aluminum? Metal? Get it?) With their #deathtoplastic and “Murder your thirst” themes and the choice to serve water in the craft-beer-scene-approved tallboy can, they are proof that some good marketing can go a long way.

But how does it taste? Well, I don’t think I’ve ever had any water that changed my life or anything. I can say that it tastes better than any plastic-bottled water I’ve ever had. There’s also a sparkling option (in an even more metal black can) if you don’t mind paying a little more.

Now at a little over a buck a can, you may not be able to replace your entire hurricane water supply with Liquid Death. But supplementing your stores with it or other cheaper canned options is a great start to being more sustainable this year. And canned water lasts longer, too, so it’s not like you’ll be staring at a bunch of wasted plastic bottles at the end of the season.