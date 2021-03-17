Drink of the Week: Lini 910's 'Labrusca' Lambrusco Rosé at Columbia's Gourmet Shop

$16.99 per bottle. 724 Saluda Ave. thegourmetshop.net

If the forecast is to be believed, by time you read this we will have been doused with rain for two or three days. So perhaps you won’t be in the rosé mood,

But I urge you to think back to just a few days prior, when the weekend and its warm, mostly sunny days were upon us. It was apt weather for the sparkling wine.

That’s the setting where I drank my Labrusca Rosé, a balanced and approachable wine I purchased from Five Points' Gourmet Shop. I’d wager it took less than two minutes for the shop’s wine manager Bryan Della Volpe to point me toward the bottle, with the parameters of “around $20, accessible and will be around for a while.” Kudos to Della Volpe for his recommendation, because it’s a surefire winner and apt for the moody yet frequently pleasant spring weather.

Pouring a vibrant red, the Italian wine straddles dry and sweet — perhaps a touch too sweet for some. Yet, the fruity flavor, dominated by raspberry, and a slight touch of spice-like aroma on the finish, make it a satisfyingly well-rounded wine. At 11 percent ABV, it’s a touch less alcoholic than most rosé, and with the relatively mild carbonation, it drinks

Admittedly, my wine knowledge is decidedly slim, even more so when it comes to edible pairings. But my partner and I paired it with a duo of cheeses — one herby, the other creamy — and an intensely spicy cured meat. It created a favorable trio of flavors that played off one another well. I’d imagine this rosé is balanced enough to feature alongside a diverse selection of dishes and cuisines.