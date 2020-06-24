Drink of the Week: Jimmy Red Corn Whiskey from Columbia's Crouch Distilling

40 percent ABV. $60 per bottle. 947 South Stadium Rd., BAY #3. 803-764-6839. crouchdistilling.com.

It felt right to get the whiskey with the resurrected grain to toast the City of Columbia’s lone craft distillery as it nears its end.

Crouch Distilling announced earlier in June that this month would be its last. After opening for one last weekend to clear its stores (Thursday and Friday 4:30 to 7 pm., Saturday 1 to 7 p.m.), that will be it.

The Jimmy Red is Crouch’s most distinct offering, distilled from heirloom James Island or “Jimmy Red” corn grown by Greg Johnsman of Geechie Boy Mill and Market. Once nearly extinct, the corn variety was preserved, and Johnsman has raised and milled it on the island since 2015.

Crouch’s website notes that the corn is known for its “sweet, nutty flavor,” and the whiskey showcases that quality. The nose is smooth and earthy, and the flavor presents much the same. There’s a spiciness that’s reminiscent of rye, but it’s less intense.

It’s an exceedingly sip-able whiskey, neither too thick nor too thin, and ending with just enough of a commanding alcohol bite to remind you that you’re drinking the harder stuff. Each swig is a pleasant vivification of those quick-exhale-inducing sips that popular culture taught me to expect with brown liquor.

Indeed, while this is a rare variant, drinking it neat is exactly what TV and movies made me think whiskey would be like before I tried it. Rugged but sharp, unruly but tasty as hell. It makes me long for a dusty saloon and a mustachioed bartender compulsively drying a glass.

When I stopped by last weekend, Crouch said they still had plenty of Jimmy Red on hand, so drop by and grab a bottle to enjoy it before it’s gone.