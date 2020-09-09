Drink of the Week: Hug In A Mug at Bart’s Crazy Good Coffee in West Columbia

$6 for a 16 oz., $6.75 for a 20 oz.. 2247 Sunset Blvd. 803-767-2097.

Do you need a hug? What if it was in a mug? A mouth hug in the form of smooth coffee, mocha and Irish cream syrup, finished with an artistic caramel drizzle? If that sounds better than no hugs at all, it can be found at Bart’s Crazy Good Coffee trailer at its new location in West Columbia.

Sparked when the annual overstocking on Irish cream syrup ahead of St. Patrick’s Day created an unintentional surplus when COVID-19 put business on pause, and fortified by desire to make people feel good, the Hug in A Mug coffee drink features cold brew, milk, mocha and the aforementioned seasonal syrup, a caramel drizzle, and whipped cream topping. Many of his customers order warm Hugs, though, and it’s one of the most popular drinks on his oft-changing specialty drinks menu.

Though it’s just a trailer pulled behind a truck for now, Baldwin has big ideas for this spot. Located in the Sunset Boulevard shopping center that also houses Mai Thai, it’s close to I-26 and Lexington Medical Center. In three to six months, he plans to permanently install a fitted-out shipping container at his current location, with a drive-through for those seeking convenient caffeine.

Baldwin roasts coffee beans himself at his roastery in Chapin, using a special roasting drum that lends his coffee an extra-smooth finish with no trace of bitterness, and almost no need for the additional flavorings and syrups, though specialty drinks like the Hug in a Mug are welcome change-ups in one’s caffeine routine.

Find it, or any of Bart’s other coffee concoctions Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 11:30 a.m. and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.