Drink of the Week: Horchata Agua Fresca at West Columbia's Tacos El Primo

$4. 2123 Augusta Rd., West Columbia. 803-321-2607.

It’s finally getting sweaty hot in the Midlands, and that means the search for ice cold drinks is on. One of the best parts of living west of the river is the proliferation of Hispanic food trucks, many of which serve very cold agua frescas to go along with their spicy offerings.

One such truck is Tacos El Primo, situated in a parking lot adjacent to a beer and tobacco outlet on Highway 1 in West Columbia. This truck nearly always has a crowd around it when it’s open, and for good reason. But let’s talk about their agua fresca offering: the horchata.

Horchata is a dairy-free rice milk beverage that’s lightly sweetened and spiced with vanilla and cinnamon as the primary flavors. It’s not thick, but instead is a refreshingly thin beverage. It looks and tastes like a dairy-based treat, but without the stomach turning feeling of consuming milk or cream when you’re overheated from merely daring to exist in South Carolina between the months of June and September.

Tacos El Primo’s version comes in an enormous cup, filled with ice that keeps creating even more horchata as it melts, extending the enjoyment of the drink immensely and making it well worth four bucks. Some drinks don’t benefit from being watered down, but this horchata doesn’t get any less enjoyable.

A few notes on Taco El Primo — first off, bring cash, as it’s the only form of payment they accept. The truck is almost always parked in the same spot, but it’s only open from 6 to 10:30 p.m., so it can seem like it isn’t open very often, but it just caters to the dinner crowd. Considering the truck gets the full force of the afternoon sun setting over West Columbia, a big cold horchata is very nearly a necessity when ordering from the small menu of tortas and antojitos (snacks).