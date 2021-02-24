Drink of the Week: Hong Kong Milk Tea at Columbia’s smallSUGAR

$3.50 ($4 iced). 709 Gervais St. smallsugar709.square.site.

I will openly admit that my dependence on strong black coffee to kick start my morning (and frequently my afternoon) keeps me from enjoying some wonderful treats.

One of the beverages that I should grab more is smallSUGAR’s Hong Kong Milk Tea.

I picked up ordering it from my wife. A paramedic who is trying to stay away from caffeine, she will grab the tea and a delicious pastry or tartine when she needs a reward during a tough shift. I adopted her practice of ordering the drink hot, when it comes iced by default.

Frothed to a wonderfully pillowy texture, it’s luxuriously creamy but also light. The leafy, tannic flavors from the double-steeped Orange Pekoe black tea layer in perfectly, keeping the sweetened condensed milk from overwhelming the beverage, and leaving behind a smooth aftertaste that will keep you going back for frequent quick sips.

Inspired, per the online menu, by “travels in Hong Kong and Japan,” it’s different enough to feel distinct, while also feeling comfortably familiar, a fine changeup for anyone looking to freshen up their tea latte game. The tea paired well with the Soft-Scrambled Egg Tartine I ordered for breakfast, with neither overpowering the other’s delicate flavor.

smallSUGAR is a good spot to frequent for those still looking to play it safe when it comes to COVID-19. The seating at present is all outdoors, on a spacious covered patio in the heart of the Vista. Taking out is easy, with a user-friendly online ordering platform, and a staff that is attentive and helpful. And with hospitality workers having to navigate uneasy circumstances during the ongoing pandemic, it’s nice to frequent an establishment that eschews tips in favor of paying employees a livable wage.