Drink of the Week: Hibiscus Margarita Mix at Columbia's Motor Supply Co. Bistro

$18 per quart. 920 Gervais St. 803-256-6687. motorsupplycobistro.com.

You know what I’ve missed during this lockdown? Bartenders. Real, honest-to-goodness mixologists.

I can uncork a bottle of wine or crack open a beer by myself at home just fine, but while I’m no slouch with a shaker, I’m far from a professional. And with the stress of life in general right now, sometimes my “cocktail” ideas just become a game of whatever booze I have plus equal parts non-alcoholic beverage in the fridge. (Gin mixed with that new watermelon La Croix is a quarantine mood, folks.)

But luckily for those of us desperate for a decent cocktail, Motor Supply started doing curbside food service last week, and the popular farm-to-table restaurant is offering cocktail mixes by one of the best bartenders in town Josh Streetman. While it can’t sell liquor for off-premise consumption, Motor Suppy is selling masterful mixers crafted by Streetman that you can take home and add your own liquor to make a craft cocktail that’s worthy of tha title right in your very own home.

This week, Streetman is offering a different and delicious take on a perennial classic with his Hibiscus Margarita Mix. Made with his fresh lime juice, triple sec and hand-crafted hibiscus syrup, the mix combines with any tequila (although Streetman recommends blanco or silver) to create a tart and sweet twist on traditional margarita mix with a lovely fruity, floral burst. And the purple color against the darkness of the included black sea salt can make anyone feel like they have crafted a truly beautiful cocktail.

The restaurant is also offering Streetman’s Twisted Sister Mix for a truly refreshing and complex bourbon cocktail, with elderflower syrup, lemon, cucumber and — to amazing effect — brown sugar. If you’re looking for a way to treat yourself during these weird times, a couple of these cocktails with some good Motor Supply food could go a very long way.