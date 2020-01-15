what:Health Flight

where:Curiosity Coffee Bar, 2327 Main St., 803-357-2889, curiositycoffeebar.com

price:$12

Whether it’s a New Year’s resolution or the simple need to gird one’s health against the ailments spurred by Columbia’s up-and-down temperatures in the colder months, January is prime time to sub out your normal coffee shop jolt for something a little more restorative.

Curiosity Coffee Bar has offered flights of different coffees since opening in 2017, but with its newest quartet of mini-drinks it focuses on healthy tea lattes, each with different flavors and purported benefits.

The shop’s golden milk powder is organic, vegan and caffeine-free, blending the essential, color-giving turmeric with cinnamon, ginger, cardamom and pepper. Combined with steamed whole milk — I’m trying to be healthy, but I still like taste; lighter and vegan options are available if you prefer — the resulting beverage was decadently creamy and savory with a nice undercurrent of spice and a pleasantly frothy head.

Curiosity’s beetroot powder (also caffeine-free, vegan and organic) mixes in ginger, cinnamon and cloves. The bright pink latte leads with a wonderful nose, fruity and spicy like wassail. Baking spices and cranberry notes dominate each sip, with a touch of citrus coming through in the tart finish, a pleasant contrast for the creamy presentation.

The rooibos latte was the most straightforward of the four. Made with an espresso-brewed concentrate of the red South African herbal tea, the drink was earthy sweet with an especially pillowy head. The after taste lingered pleasantly — natural and comforting without becoming musty.

The green matcha, while definitely the most challenging, was also well-made. Leading with a relaxingly grassy nose, the flavor offered was a vegetable umami, like cooked spinach — very similar, in fact, to the spinach and mushroom empanada from K&K Gourmet Sweets that is a cornerstone of Curiosity’s food menu. It was also the frothiest of the bunch. While I drank it last, I wish I’d had it first, accustomed as I am to starting meals with a savory main course.