Drink of the Week: Hazy Juicy IPA from Cayce's Steel Hands Brewing

6 percent ABV. $9.99 for a six-pack at Green’s. ($6 for a pint at the brewery.) steelhandsbrewing.com.

The haze craze in craft beer has been real for a while, and local breweries have taken advantage.

Pretty much every Columbia-area beer maker who regularly puts cans into local or wider distribution features at least one among their flagships — Hazelwood has Indo/Outdo, River Rat has Astronaut Sauce, Columbia Craft just added a Hazy IPA to its lineup of six-packs.

It makes sense. Hazy IPAs that emphasize a thicker, more pillowy mouthfeel and hop additions that skew more toward floral and fruit notes than aggressive bitterness are more accessible to people outside craft beer’s dedicated fandom. And the expanded possibilities they bring to one of America’s core styles have made them one of the trendiest obsessions for serious beer fans.

Enter Steel Hands’ Juicy Hazy IPA, which finds the Midlands’ largest brewing operation seeking to enter the fray.

It’s a good beer, joining the Coffee Lager and Punch Clock Pilsner at the top of the Cayce brewery’s canned six-pack heap. But it’s not a hazy IPA.

The beer pours a pretty golden color, and while it’s not crystal clear, you can see through it easily. The aroma bursts with dank, pleasantly overripe notes of tangerine and lemon — just as the description of the can primes you to expect — and these notes carry over to the flavor, which isn’t the juiciest you’ll find among Carolina IPAs, but enough so to justify that first descriptor in the title.

However, drinkers who turn to it as refuge from bracing hop bitterness will be disappointed. While the fruitier aspects dominate the first few sips, the hop bite builds, especially as the beer warms, cutting through hard by the time you’re halfway done.

As far as reaching the wider audiences enjoyed by other similarly pitched offerings, this one’s a stretch. But for hop heads looking for a solidly crafted, not-so-hazy American IPA, this one fits the bill — and at a competitive price point on bottle shop and grocery store shelves.