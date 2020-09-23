Drink of the Week: Hazelwood Brewing Company's Comfort Monk Smoothie Sour

7.2 percent ABV. Available at Hazelwood in Lexington ($7 pint; $15 four-pack 16 oz. cans; free glass with two four-packs; hazelwoodbeerco.com). Coming soon to Transmission Arcade (transmissionarcade.com).

This collaboration beer was released with some fanfare Sept. 19 at an all-day event at WECO Bottle and Biergarten to highlight two recent albums from local bands Dear Blanca and Stagbriar.

If you’re a regular reader of our music coverage, you likely have heard of how their 2020 albums on the Comfort Monk record label are some of the best local releases in recent memory. If you only follow our beer coverage, you might still have heard of Dear Blanca, as they have collaborated with CottonTown Brew Lab on a beer last year.

Now Comfort Monk, Dear Blanca and Stagbriar have all teamed up with Hazelwood Brewing Company for this lusciously fruity beer. Made with black currant, Madagascar vanilla, milk sugar, and — from the taste of it — an absolute ton of boysenberry, this one is a smooth song of a beer. There really is so much boysenberry flavor up front that when it combines with the smoothness provided by the milk sugar it reminds you of a big bite of pie. It’s simultaneously a terrific summer sendoff and a welcome to the cooler fall.

And if just being a great beer wasn’t enough, profits from all sales go toward the bands. It’s tough times for artists out there with very little live show income, so this is a swell move on the part of everyone involved. And all you have to do to help is buy some tasty beer.