Drink of the Week: Gamechanger at Columbia's Home Team BBQ

$11 for a large ($9 for a small). 700 Harden St. 803-724-3900. hometeambbq.com.

Home Team BBQ is a fine fit for Five Points. The Columbia outpost of the revered Charleston chain has a lively sports bar energy that falls right in line with the neighborhood’s college nightlife vibe, while the quality (and price point) of its smoked-meat-centric menu makes it a nice place for parents to take their kids when they pop in for a visit.

The restaurant’s signature cocktail embodies this balance — a dressed-up blended-frozen juice bomb that’s still crushable and strong enough to make it a worthy check-off on any Gamecock’s 21st birthday to-drink list.

The orange and pineapple juice dominate the front of each sip, sweet and tart in winning harmony. The generously poured Caribbean rums — one gold, one spiced — hum comfortably beneath, emphasizing that this is a high-octane beverage without tasting all-out flammable. The cream of coconut lingers luxuriously at the end of each sip, and the slushy consistency lands right in the sweet spot spot between icy crunch and fluid drinkability.

The drink does well as it melts, with the ample juice component keeping it from becoming thin and watery, maintaining a creamy sweetness that paired well with the zippy sugar and spice and pleasant crunch that surrounded the deliciously juicy smoked wings that I snacked on during my recent visit.

Equally satisfying on my late-August trip was Home Team’s approach to service during COVID-19. The covered patio offers cozy outdoor seating with a nice view of the neighborhood, and the digital menu, accessed by scanning a provided QR code on your smartphone, cuts down on close interactions between diner and server.

And, while I wish it weren’t necessary to praise those observing common courtesy (not to mention mandates from local and state government), all the staff I saw on my visit wore their masks constantly, correctly and happily.