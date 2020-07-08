Drink of the Week: Frosé at Lexington's Hazelwood Brewing Company

$7 for wine glass size, $13 for a pint. Rotating flavors. 711 E. Main St., Lexington. 803-3785-3947.

If we’re going to social distance during the summer by sitting outside at restaurants and breweries, we must be prepared to sweat it out as we get into the hottest, soggiest, most humid months of the year. Hazelwood Brewing has thought ahead in this regard, debuting a rotating selection of frosé flavors.

On tap when I went to Hazelwood was the first flavor offering, a dragonfruit juice frosé blend that was delightfully fruit-forward, not too tangy, and of course, featured a delightful pink color — exactly the shade you’d want a frosé to be.

With only one slushie machine at the moment, owner Matt Rodgers says that the flavors will change often, but not too often. He hopes to find room behind the bar for more slushie machines so the brewery can include a non-alcoholic slushie for the kids and DDs in the crowd. Other flavors offered since tapping the slushie machine include peach frosé and watermelon lemonade. But, equally exciting, Rodgers hopes to start serving up beer slushies too, featuring Hazelwood’s sours and fruit-forward brews, like the popular Mixed Berry Jam.

The frosé goes down so well, almost too well, retaining — even for those who enjoy it at a reasonable pace — its icy slush nearly the entire time, And a reasonable pace is needed, as this drink clocks in with about double the alcohol of crushable summer lager. If you’re planning to drink more than one, bring that DD to drive your properly chilled self home.

For those who are concerned about social distancing and mask-wearing at breweries, first off, good for you for giving a damn. Second, we recommend going to breweries with extensive outdoor areas during the earlier hours on weekdays, when less people are likely to be around. Hazelwood is open Wednesday through Friday beginning at 1 p.m. So take your laptop and work under the shade next to the gently flowing creek while sipping a cold frosé.