Drink of the Week: Fresh Watermelon Fancy Milkshake at Cook Out

$3.29 with tax. cookout.com.

With the cover story of this week’s Free Times highlighting staples of typical Columbia summers sidelined due to COVID-19, it felt right to recommend one seasonal favorite you can still get this year.

Cook Out’s best milkshake is only available in July and August. With the soft-serve-based beverage spun through with fresh watermelon, creamy vanilla is accented deliciously by the fruit’s fresh and delicate flavor.

Unlike most of the nearly 40 milkshakes offered by the North Carolina-based Southern fast food staple, which are thick in a way that’s more comparable to a McDonald’s McFlurry, this is one you can actually sip, thinned out just enough by the melon’s titular element to make sucking it down an accomplishable task.

It’s also not as rich and overwhelming as many of the other options, which come mixed with items like cheesecake and Reese’s Cups, and is unlikely to crash your afternoon with a bout of sugar rush or a weighted-down stomach. It’s the rare milkshake that will cut the summer heat and leave you feeling light and refreshed — you know, unless you get it as part of a tray with a Big Dbl. Burger, fries and White Cheddar Cheese Bites.

You’ll still need to spoon some of it. The watermelon pieces are too big to pull through the straw. But in these bites, the pleasant crunch of the fruit and the slight uptick in watermelon flavor reward the effort.

With so much of our normal lives still on hold, the days this summer feel increasingly long and boring and boiling hot. Don’t underestimate how much an impromptu shake run can enliven your day — whether it’s afternoon or after midnight.