For this week’s selection, I tried beers from three Charleston breweries. None were good enough to be the Drink of the Week, but here are my tasting notes:
Munkle Brewing Company’s Pilsner (5.1 percent ABV) and Brugge City Brown (6.2 percent ABV)
The first beer I tried from Munkle was their Pilsner. This beer is nothing special — no brewing faults but fairly bland. The other of their beers I tried was the Brugge City Brown, a Belgian-style brown ale. This beer features the spicy flavor that is characteristic of Belgian yeast with the rich caramelized flavor of brown malts and a hint of sweetness and flavor from Belgian candi sugar. A very good but not great effort that was an exceptional pairing with pasta and red sauce.
Westbrook Brewing Company’s Beer to Drink When It’s Hot Outside (4.5 percent ABV)
This lager is brewed with corn and key lime puree. The corn adjunct lightens the flavor and body of this beer to such an extent that it is a thin, flavorless platform for the pleasant lime flavor. Candidly, this is a disappointing, overpriced beer from a fine brewery.
Cooper River Brewing’s Golden Ale (4.6 percent ABV)
This is a simple beer with mild but interesting flavors. German tettnang hops provide a slightly spicy and floral component that works well with its light but tasty cracker-like malt base. This is an uncomplicated refresher that is a perfect everyday beer. Cheers!