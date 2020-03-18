Drink of the Week: Founders Brewing Co.'s Breakfast Stout

Craft brewing is an art form, or it should be. And the brewer, like any artist, begins with the impression they’re trying to make with the final product. The artistry continues with the selection of ingredients and then balancing the ingredients along with the appropriate brewing techniques to create the mosaic of flavors for the desired impression. The beauty of American craft beer is that brewers are not limited to traditional beer ingredients — they can and are using all types of spices, fruits and even peanut butter to create their art.
Founders Breakfast Stout is a perfect example of the brewer’s art. No doubt the idea was to duplicate the satisfying and soothing mood that the taste of rich coffee creates in the early morning or late in the evening.
To brew Breakfast Stout, Founders uses traditional malted grains as the base with two types of coffees and chocolates. The result is dark and opaque. When poured, it generates a creamy stand of tan foam with the distinct aroma of coffee, dark chocolate and cream. The taste is reminiscent of rich, exotic coffee, somewhat earthy with hints of nuts and caramel malt. There is a touch of sweetness and cream enhanced by pleasant chocolate notes. A beautifully complex and potent work of the brewer’s art that creates the mood of a soothing cup of coffee. Cheers!
8.5 percent ABV. About $10 for a four-pack at major retailers.