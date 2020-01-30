what: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co.’s Pales In Comparison American Pale Ale

ABV: 5 percent

price: $3.29 per 16 oz.can (Morganelli's, 3155 Forest Dr.)

A couple years back, Charleston’s Westbrook Brewing Company started its Rinse and Repeat series of New England IPAs where each release featured the same basic recipe with the main change being the type of hop used. This became a little crash course on different hops and how their differences can change a beer’s flavor profile. I learned a great deal about which hops I really enjoy and now look for them when picking out new IPAs. I even found one to which I was slightly allergic. (Sorry, Amarillo — I don’t know why nature has chosen to push us apart, but alas, it was not meant to be.)

This is the kind of release that can only be pulled off by breweries known for high quality and stalwart consistency above all else, and luckily, one of the few other South Carolina breweries that can pull off such a series has decided to do so. There’s a new hop series hitting shelves recently from Charleston’s Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company, as it releases its even more cleverly named Pales In Comparison series of double dry-hopped American Pale Ales. Each beer features a similar overall recipe while swapping out different hops for the double dry-hopping step. Dry-hopping is a term used to denote adding hops to beer post-boil or during the cold fermentation process.

By using the more populist and accessible APA style over the somewhat divisive NEIPA, Edmund’s Oast has created a spectacular series that is well worth seeking out. There are a few varieties floating around on beer store shelves currently, and all are great. For this review, I purchased one featuring Michigan Chinook hops and another with a new-to-me variety called Zappa hops. Both were soft, easy-drinking pale ales that would have stood out on their own, but drinking them side by side was a great experiment in the difference a hop can make. The Michigan Chinook was more piney, with a bright, spicy bite, while the Zappa is just as hard to describe as the experimental musician it’s named after. Fruity and savory at the same time, it’s a variety I will definitely look for in the future.

Currently, the cans for each entry in the series shows no demarcation of which variety you are going to get except for a stamp on the bottom of the can. I was lucky enough to be shopping at a beer store like Morganelli’s, that cares about its customers, and found each can marked each with a sticker so customers can tell them apart easily.

Word from Edmund’s Oast is that the next release will feature another lesser-known hop variety: Cashmere.