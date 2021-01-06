Drink of the Week: DSSOLVR’s Mom Mode: Engage English Pale Ale

3.9 percent ABV. $3.25 at WECO Bottle and Biergarten.

Anyone who reads my Drink of the Week write-ups with regularity knows I am a big fan of low-ABV beers. Any old brewery can make a flavorful pale ale with a 4.5 or 5 percent ABV, but it takes some skill to create something under 4 percent that’s indistinguishable — or better yet — tastier than those higher ABV offerings.

So when there’s a low ABV beer that has been described to me by multiple sources as new Asheville hotness arrives on local shelves, then it’s definitely worth checking out.

It takes a lot to stand out on the crowded Asheville beer scene. But having only recently celebrated its one-year anniversary and now pushing into out-of-state distribution, it seems that DSSOLVR is doing something right. The small sampling of beers that I’ve been able to try here certainly confirms it. But my favorite by far was Mom Mode: Engage, a 3.9 percent ABV English Pale Ale that is absolutely bursting with citrus flavor.

The pour is surprisingly on the hazy side, with a big frothy head, and the beer is delightful from start to finish. There are lots of big, bright notes but without the extra alcohol, which might be perfect if you’re looking to cut back on alcohol intake this January or maybe looking at a few weeks of going back to being a part-time Zoom-compliance officer for your homestuck school-age kids and need something to kick back and relax with at the end of the day without getting too relaxed.

Check out DSSOLVR’S other beers here when you have a chance, too. 11:11 is on the heavier side, but the Air Cuddles pilsner is another one below 4 percent that doesn’t taste like it.