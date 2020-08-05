Drink of the Week: Cotton Candy Hard Seltzer at Columbia's Cottontown Brew Lab

5 percent ABV. $12 for a six-pack, $6 for a pint. 1223 Franklin St. 844-427-3952. cottontownbrewlab.com.

Riding the hard seltzer trend, Columbia’s Cottontown Brew Lab is living up to its name by bringing some truly unusual flavors to their pint glasses. The latest is a cotton-candy-infused hard seltzer, with its headline ingredient sourced from Cromer’s, just down the way on North Main.

Cotton candy haters should still give this seltzer flavor a go. It has the pleasantly sweet cotton candy smell and the familiar cotton candy taste, but without the teeth-grinding sweetness and the strange airily sticky texture that ends up all over your hands and in your hair. It’s the best parts of the fair treat without the less pleasant parts, plus it gives you a nice little buzz.

These draft hard seltzers are not as bubbly as commercial ones, head brewer Brandon Evans explains, adding that they are gluten free. And as far as seltzers being perceived as more healthy, he does caution that he believes America has been brainwashed into thinking that light beers are better for the waistline.

“If you’re going for low-cal, drinking might not be for you,” he laughs.

Cottontown doesn’t send their beers off for a nutritional analysis, but based on their best guess, he thinks the seltzers clock in at about 142 calories for a pint, and they do know it has less residual sugar than most beers.

Other flavors available now are watermelon basil mint, lime mint, mango ginger, and raspberry lemongrass. Evans says that they will release a peach rosemary sometime in August, as well. Once they have six flavors available, Evans says they will offer a mixed six-pack of cans.

They are canning the seltzers for customers to take home, but because the brewery hand fills, seals and labels their beers on site, offerings are limited and are only available by coming to the biergarten, whether you want to sit for a spell under their shade trees or grab drinks to go.