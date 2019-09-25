What: Columbia Craft Brewing’s Famously Hop IPA
ABV: 6.2 percent
price: $6 on draft at Village Idiot Pizza (2009 Devine St.)
We’re in the midst of a haze craze. Breweries across the country are pumping out as many chewily wheated, pleasantly sweet and floral New England IPAs as they can pull off (or in many cases, not really). That’s not to mention the tropical IPAs, the creamy, lactose-infused milkshake IPAs, the fruit-spiked IPAs, and the myriad other varied permutations of the hop-forward style that populate today’s beer market.
Don’t get me wrong: It’s great that there are options out there for folks who don’t dig the traditionally bitter and piny West Coast IPAs that helped kick off the craft revolution back in the ’80s and ’90s and aughts, depending on the maturity of your local beer scene. But it’s still refreshing to find an ambitious young brewery like Columbia Craft choosing to stay the course with an exceptionally traditional West Coast IPA as one of its two main flagships.
Columbia Craft has dialed in its initially rough, but always cutely named, Famously Hop IPA over the course of its first year in operation, such that the exceedingly well-balanced brew now stands among the best West Coast iterations brewed in the Carolinas. The beer (along with Columbia Craft’s eponymous lager, a finely tuned German-style crusher and the other beer the business recently rolled out in widely available six-pack cans) offers an impressive traditional underpinning to round out the brewery’s robust portfolio of more trendy IPAs and sours.
The Famously Hop I sipped last week was grabbed on draft while waiting on a pizza at Village Idiot in Five Points, a most appropriate use for a locally brewed West Coast IPA. And it was as satisfying as it has been the last few times I’ve had it. The nose bursted with pine and lemon and grapefruit. Sipping it, the zip of citrus and pine remained, balanced by a sharp sweetness that was whisked away at the end of each sip by an even sharper bitterness that lingered on the tongue like pleasant electricity.