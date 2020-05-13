Drink of the Week: Casteller Cava Rosé at Columbia’s The Gourmet Shop

$14.99. 11.5 percent ABV. 724 Saluda Ave. 803-799-3705.
Looking for a way to make a quarantine event a little special — a birthday, anniversary, or even just another weekend of going nowhere? Bring a bottle of Casteller Cava Rosé into the equation. This blushing pink bottle offers a delightfully non-cloying taste with notes of berries. Neither too tart nor too dry, it presents an excellent balance that should have even sparkling wine doubters asking for a second pour. It’s a vegan wine, too, made from 100 percent Trepat grapes.
Cava is Spain’s answer to champagne, but under European Union law, you can’t legally call it that. Cava is subject to a few specific laws to earn the rights to its name, similar to champagne in France. It can only be called cava if it’s made in the Catalonia region in Spain, if it’s produced in the traditional method with secondary fermentation taking place in the bottle, and if it’s aged for a minimum of nine months. This last bit is what gives it such a high-quality effervescence. So check your labels carefully, and accept no cava that does not adhere to these standards. But that doesn’t mean shelling out big bucks, as this bottle was a mere $14.99, an acceptable price for special occasion bubbles.
For those of you, myself included, who are skittish about going out right now, The Gourmet Shop has curbside pickup options. But if you want to go inside and see what else catches your fancy, the customers and workers there are all practicing distancing and mask-wearing very well. Luckily, this high-quality-for-the-price cava from a few miles outside of Barcelona, Spain, is made with such care that you can drink the entire bottle yourself over the course of an evening and wake up feeling refreshed. For one delightful night, at least, you can forget that the world is amiss.