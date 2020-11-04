Drink of the Week: Caramel Apple Butter Latte at Columbia's Blūm Coffee

$5. 2824 Devine St. facebook.com/BlumCoffeeSC.

Post-Halloween seems like a good time to transition from pumpkin and pumpkin-spiced flavors to something different, like caramel apple. Though not as ubiquitous as everyone’s favorite spice mix to hate on, caramel apple is just as much an autumnal flavor, and should be more in the public eye than it currently is.

“Caramel apple is such a great taste of fall — the sweetness and spices with the hint of apple embraces all of the best fall favorites,” offered Francis Miller, the owner of Blūm Coffee. “Columbia has really taken to the flavor!”

Enter the caramel apple butter latte from Blūm. Containing no real apples, butter, or apple butter, it still manages to taste as though there’s a swirl of apple cider goodness mixed into the Counter Culture coffee that Blūm uses for all of its caffeinated concoctions. Miller recommends it as a hot latte with almond milk. It’s the best of both worlds, perfect for those moments when a cup of hot apple cider sounds appealing, but so does a jolt of caffeine.

Blūm is known for botanical and herbal touches to its coffees and teas. Though there are unflavored options for those who like the expected, the house-made infused flavor additions are what stand out in this coffee shop’s offerings. Some of the everyday menu flavors include lavender, honey and even pistachio.

“We aim to find new, creative flavors to share with the community,” Miller said.

But if you’re stuck on the idea of pumpkin spice, that classic, along with the caramel apple butter, and a zippy maple habanero are autumn seasonal flavors.