Drink of the Week: Blue Hawaiian Slushie at Columbia's Bourbon

what: Blue Hawaiian Slushie

where: Bourbon, 1241 Main St., 803-403-1404, bourboncolumbia.com

price: $10

There’s something about a blue drink that speaks to the child within all of us, and Bourbon’s Blue Hawaiian Slushie — on offer for the bar’s annual Tiki Week(s) through Feb. 9 — is the perfect choice for those looking to stop and feel childlike for a brief happy hour. But the taste is anything but simple, with a much more complex flavor profile than an ICEE.

Fun fact: This frozen concoction isn’t just blue for the sake of blueness. The Blue Hawaiian is a classic invented by Harry Yee in Waikiki in the 1950s. It was created to have more drink recipes available that used the new-at-the-time Blue Curaçao, everyone’s favorite mouthwash colored mixer.

The first thing you’ll notice upon taking a sip is how the cool freshness of the tangle of leaves atop the slush offers a refreshing hint of mint. Then the coolness comes from the icy mixture of coconut cream, pineapple, rum and Blue Curaçao. If you tasted this drink with your eyes closed you’d just know in your tastebuds that it’s blue. Don’t worry, there’s no sickly sweetness to this slushie; it’s very well balanced. That’s not to say that upon slurping down the dregs you won’t feel a fidgety feeling from the combination of the sugar and alcohol hitting your bloodstream at the same time. One of Bourbon’s savory tropical appetizers should help calm any resulting sugar rush.

Slushies have been on the drink menu during Tiki Week for a few years now, but this year is the first time they’re being served from the slushie machines for a frozen twist. Watching the machines churn and slosh the frozen mixture around is just another way that these slushie drinks bring back childhood memories — watching similar contraptions spin behind bars and on boardwalks, with lustful wishes for a delicious taste of straight-up blue.