Drink of the Week: Bitburger Brewery's Triple Hop’d Lager

5.9 percent ABV. $9.99 for a six-pack of 11.2-ounce cans at major retailers.

This is the second collaboration between two family-owned breweries — Germany’s Bitburger and California/North Carolina’s Sierra Nevada. The first collaboration was the successful 2019 Oktoberfest brewed by Sierra Nevada stateside. This one was brewed by the Bitburger team in Germany with assistance from their Yankee counterparts.

Triple Hop’d is an interesting take on the typical German lager. When poured, the beer generates an ample stand of foam, but its appearance is hazy, perhaps from hop oils and resins, and that is unusual for a German lager, as most are filtered to be crystal clear

This beer features an unusual hop assortment consisting of American varieties that have flavors reminiscent of grapefruit and pine (the signature hop flavors of Sierra Nevada) along with a proprietary German hop blend used by Bitburger in its excellent Pils.

Despite this elaborate hop cocktail, the aroma is disappointing, with only very mild citrus notes. The flavor profile of malt and hops is equally mild and features only a hint of sweet malt and mild citrus and floral hop flavor that are quickly replaced by fine hop bitterness, especially in the finish. This bitterness continues to build on the palate with each sip, and by the second glass, it overwhelms the other flavors. Despite this balance issue, the beer is a good hot weather refresher and thirst quencher. Cheers!