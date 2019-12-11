what: Aristocrat

where: The Aristocrat, 1001 Washington St., 803-708-8004, thearistocrat803.com

price: $12

The Aristocrat bartender Liz Williamson tells me that customers are sometimes wary of the Washington Street bar’s cocktails with egg whites in them. It’s understandable — you don’t typically drink raw egg whites. It is a shame, though, because that means they’re missing out on the bar’s namesake drink.

The Aristocrat cocktail is essentially a riff on a classic sour. It trades lemon juice and simple syrup for lime juice and agave, while maintaining the egg white. The drink uses Hendrick’s Gin as its base, Angostura Bitters as an accent and a basil leaf garnish. It’s served chilled and without ice, the pale peach-creme coloured liquid resting in a saucer glass with a thin rim of foam.

Featuring lime juice in cocktails can be a tricky endeavor, sometimes making a drink overwhelming, ending in pursed lips and a curled tongue. The Aristocrat’s use of agave and egg white lessens this risk. The nectar tempers the lime’s acid, giving it a largely balanced flavor that leans toward a bitter citrus on first sip, while the egg white smooths any bite that might remain. It all comes together for a lively mixture between the three, and manages to feel active on the palate without overwhelming it.

The drink is well-thought-out, and that’s underscored by the lone basil leaf that serves as more than just a pretty garnish — it lends itself to an herbal scent with every sip that pairs nicely with the gin.

At $12, the drink is pricey, but it’s well worth it for a special occasion or a date night. While you’re there, treat yourself to some of The Aristocrat’s rotating bread pudding and maybe stick around for some live jazz. A frothy cocktail and freshly warmed bread pudding isn’t a classic pairing, but it is a good one.