Drink of the Week: Allagash Brewing Company's White

Allagash Brewing Company has been brewing in Portland, Maine, since 1995. The brewery is unusual in the craft beer world in that it specializes in Belgian-style beers, and that makes its continued success even more surprising.

Belgian-type beers are an acquired taste as they differ significantly from American craft beers that are based largely on German or English styles. The principal difference is that Belgian styles rely on unique yeast strains, rather than hops, for their distinctive flavors. Some styles use fruit and spice additions for added complexity.

Allagash White, which became available in cans in the Carolinas for the first time earlier this year, is based on the Belgian witbier. This is an old style that was extinct in Belgium until it was revived in the 1960s by the beer known as Hoegaarden. The style is sometimes referred to as a “white beer” because the beer is light in color with a hazy appearance due to the use of wheat.

Allagash White is true to the style with its light, hazy appearance. When poured, the wheat generates a thick collar of foam, and the aroma and flavor are spicy and citrusy from the use of Curacao orange peel and coriander that also add mild bitterness to balance the malt sweetness. The Belgian yeast character in this beer is more subdued than in Hoegaarden and makes it more approachable.

This is a pleasant and refreshing beer with enough complexity to be interesting. Much better than Blue Moon and less assertive than Hoegaarden. Cheers!

What: Allagash Brewing Company’s White

ABV: 5.2 percent

Price: About $11 for a four-pack of 16 ounce cans at major retailers