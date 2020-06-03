Drink of the Week: Alien Hat Watermelon Sour at Columbia Craft Brewing Company

5 percent ABV. $12 for a six-pack at the brewery. 520 Greene St. 803-799-6027. columbiacraft.com.

We’ve had an unusually mild spring here in Columbia, but if it would only stop raining for a day or two, you know that the weather will turn famously hot once again.

And so we find ourselves in need of a summer sour, a refreshing beer that we can enjoy after mowing the yard or while out grilling up some dinner. Luckily for us, one of our own has provided a perfect solution, Columbia Craft has recently started canning its Alien Hat Watermelon-favored kettle sour. Columbia Craft has always had an extremely top-notch sour series, with different brews focusing on different fruits since day one, and I don’t think I have ever been disappointed by any that I’ve tried, no matter the fruit in question.

But watermelon is hard. There are some decent watermelon sours out there, but frankly watermelon is such a subtle and singular kind of sweet that it’s difficult to recreate. Efforts are usually either too close to the real thing, which means they are pretty mild on fruit flavor, so you end up just tasting the sour, or they go the opposite direction and are more like watermelon candy, which we all know doesn’t taste like actual watermelon.

Columbia Craft has found a nice middle ground with Alien Hat, though. The sour aspect of the beer is on point with a two-row pilsner grain and Cascade hops setting up a hay-colored, pale-pouring base that would please any sour fan. The real treat, though, is that the watermelon flavor is just close enough to that Jolly Rancher-like sweetness without going over the top — watermelon flavored without being cloyingly sweet. The entire experience is tart and tasty and should be a standard in your fridge this summer for when you want to beat the heat.