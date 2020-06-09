Downtown Columbia IHOP closes, leaves behind 'mediocre' building

Make that a short stack. Two Columbia-area IHOP locations are closed — one permanently.

A company spokesperson for IHOP confirms that the Columbia location closed in April, while John Burke, CEO of South Carolina Investment XI, Inc., an IHOP franchisee, shared in a separate statement that the Lexington location is a temporary closure.

Free Times left calls at both restaurant, which went unanswered, with the phone lines disconnected.

The Assembly Street location’s closure could bring a pang of nostalgic grief for some University of South Carolina grads, as the IHOP was located only a block away from campus. It had opened in 1968, per a 2013 article from The State. It was demolished in 2013 and reopened in 2014 with a new design and expanded seating.

Fred Delk, executive director of the Columbia Development Corporation, says he expressed concerns with the building’s new design during that time and describes it now as a "suburban highway development type of building." He says the former structure was an "oddball" building, but at least it was something.

Delk now laments that the city is stuck with that building at an important, high-trafficked intersection and near the statehouse, but he says he’s confident a new tenant will slide in and operate another casual restaurant there.

"We remain with an IHOP-designed, kind of mediocre building," Delk says. "It will be fine, something else will come in, most people will forget, most people won’t even think about the design issues."

Like many of its casual, full-service counterparts, IHOP has fallen by the wayside some as fast-casual restaurants like Chipotle and Panera Bread have become extremely popular with diners.

Company executives have admitted as much. Stephen P. Joyce, chief executive of DineEquity Inc., the company that owns IHOP and Applebee’s, told the Los Angeles Times in 2018, “We lost a little relevance with our customers. ... We forgot what the customer expects from us and got a wake-up call.”

This year, IHOP has plans to launch a fast-casual variant of its restaurants called Flip’d, with the first location slated for Atlanta.