Besides salting dishes, one thing that makes food by chefs special is the smart ways they layer flavors.

It’s not that we don’t think about balancing flavors at home. Most amateur cooks get the concept of striking a middle ground between salty and sweet with perhaps spicy or sour. But we sometimes hit a wall, stopping at balance and not thinking about layering. It’s why when we go to restaurants we’re so enamored by certain dishes, like a really over-the-top burger that stacks piles and piles of things to send us over the edge.

This really struck me recently while at Home Team BBQ when I tried their take on banana pudding. The incredibly rich, dense pudding was topped with a soft, airy whipped cream. It’s not uncommon to think about layering textures, but it is rare to think of layering related textures.

One of the key principles in chef and food writer Samin Nosrat’s book Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat — the basis of a 2018 Netflix series — involves the ability to not just incorporate these fundamental elements, but find ways to stack them in smart, efficient ways. Here are four local dishes you can try that demonstrate how powerful layering flavors can be when done right.

Salt — Miso Ramen at Menkoi Ramen House (1004 Gervais St.)

In a lot of foods we try, layering salt just makes things salty. We often also focus on only one true source of salt, whether in Southern cooking, where pork is the flavoring workhorse, or Italian dishes that employ parmesan to lend sharp perspectives.

Japanese cuisine, however, not only finds beautiful uses for salt, but diversifies it in three distinct ways: salt, soy sauce and miso. All play a role in the popular miso ramen at Menkoi. Salt and soy play supporting characters in the pork broth that serves as the foundation of most their ramen options and delivers the upfront flavor. The miso, while a salt source, also acts as a partner with its subtle sweetness and deep umami flavor that adds new dimension to the deeply seasoned broth.

Fat — Olive Oil and Rosemary Ice Cream at Sweet Cream Company (1627 Main St.)

Columbia’s best local ice cream shop is always a joy to enter. The second you open the door, the smell of fresh, sweet waffle cones and cream is irresistable. What makes it particularly special though is the sense of adventure when it comes to flavors, not only diving into different sweet treats like butterfinger or spiced chai, but also funky, savory flavors like sweet onion fig or black sesame ginger.

The layered fat component is a standout in the olive oil and rosemary ice cream. The olive oil, adds a softer fat component to the standard base that is fruity and rich while also lightening the overall ice cream in a way that almost feels reminiscent of gelato in how smooth and luxurious it feels.

Heat — Pork Skins at Hite’s Bar-B-Que (240 Dreher Rd., West Columbia)

How does one effectively layer heat? The solution is typically to take something soft and make it crisp and crackling. A classic application is parboiling potatoes to get them started and then finishing them off by roasting them until they are warm and tender on the inside and shattering on the outside.

Several restaurants, like Hampton Vineyard and Terra, like to use confit — the act of submerging meat or vegetables into a fat and cooking it low and slow for a long period of time until incredibly tender — and apply this technique to duck, which becomes meltingly beautiful. The duck is then reheated in a hot pan to get a shattering crust that goes well with the tender meat.

Sometimes, though, you already have a crisp product, like pork skins. Deep fried into oblivion, they come out golden and airy and honestly ready to go right there. Hite’s Bar-B-Que, however, adds a second layer of flavor, leaving the skins sitting above their barbecue pit to smoke and obtain an intense oak and hickory flavor that’s wildly addicting.

Acid — Pad Thai at Kao Thai (1001 Senate St. #300)

We often think about Italian or Greek food for bright, lemony notes in pasta or hummus, or Latin food for explosive salsas, but Eastern cuisine does an equally good job finding different balances in acidity.

Pad Thai is one of the most universally known dishes you can find that really plays with this in Eastern cuisine.

At the heart of the sauce is tamarind, a tree that produces a very fibrous fruit. It’s slightly tart with deep, prune-like flavors. It gives the sauce this sort of funky sour flavor that is often balanced by sugar. When the pad thai hits the table, flavor has matured and is pungent — not always a word that describes good food, but does so here — and delicious. Fresh lime wedges that come with the dish help activate all the complicated flavors, taking it from a kind of a muddy quality to the bright, refreshing flavors for which Thai food is known.