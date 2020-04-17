Despite pandemic, Columbia hot dog spot opens on Rosewood Drive

Greedy Rascals is looking to bring fun food — options include a waffle-wrapped hot dog and a donut burger — to the Rosewood neighborhood in the middle of a pandemic.

“We were nervous — really, really nervous — opening up due to the times with coronavirus,” owner Brandon Johnson tells Free Times. “But I said, ‘This food is going to speak for itself.’ So I went with it.”

Johnson’s spot has a whole lot more than fair-like food. The menu ranges from chili-and-slaw dogs to a nacho dog to a guacamole-and-swiss-topped burger. He’s not shy about the food’s quality either — he gave his new restaurant the tagline “home of the best hot dogs in the world,” and he claims his chili is world class, too.

“Our family always competed on who can create the best chili. Hot dogs have always been a big part of my life, I took that passion and turned it into a reality,” Johnson says. He further explains he loved the Little Rascals and views himself as greedy, hence the restaurant’s name. “It just came as a vision.”

Johnson says that his new hotdog spot at 1900 Rosewood Dr. aims to be a kid-friendly location, with its food and price point, and he’s even thinking of bringing on a mascot of sorts. The menu items all trend near $5 — the most expensive items are four smoothy variations, which cost $7.50.

The menu is partially inspired by he and his family’s travels, he shares. The waffle-wrapped dog is inspired by a similar item Johnson ate in Chicago, while the donut burger comes from a trip his brothers took to Los Angeles.

“I did a small menu ... so I can be affordable,” Johnson posits. “For $15, you can do the whole family on hot dogs.”

His family previously ran a soul food restaurant on North Main Street near Columbia College for eight years and did Rascals as a pop-up hot dog stand for various private events before opening the brick-and-mortar location. Johnson's experience at the soul food restaurant influences his approach to his new business.

“I wanted something that was more cost-efficient and with less overhead,” Johnson explains. “I know how my chili is, so I wasn’t scared to invest in me.”

Since opening on April 14, he says business has been going well, with the Rosewood community supporting it consistently. Initially, he launched with a soft menu, but demand has led him to expand to the full planned selection.

He hopes to open a second location in Lexington in June, if things continue to go well

Currently, Greedy Rascals on Rosewood is open daily from 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Those are pandemic hours, though. Johnson says he hopes to open at 9 a.m. in the future and offer coffee. The restaurant will have umbrella-covered seating, he adds, once COVID-19 restrictions dining in are lifted.