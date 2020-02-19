Demystifying the growler versus crowler debate in Columbia

I was mortified. I had driven all the way out to Sam’s Fine Wine and Spirits in Lexington to fill my growler, a cool little flip-top number with a porcelain top and rubber sealer that was skinnier than the usual big 64 oz. jugs that most people carried around. I always got compliments on it when I took it to get filled or when I brought it out at a party. But when Sam’s Fred Richardson opened up the top to fill it with beer, he paused.

He gave my growler a good whiff with a pained look on his face. I had cleaned my growler after the last use, but apparently not well enough. Fred couldn’t in good faith contaminate the new beer with this tainted growler, so I bought a brand new growler, even though I already had too many at home.

Since the brewery boom started several years ago, glass jugs or containers called growlers have largely been the way to go when it came to bringing your favorite draft beers home with you. A few years back, though, Greene’s on Piney Grove brought the crowler to Columbia. Crowlers are aluminum cans that are filled on site and then sealed using a can seamer machine. Now, with many bottle shops and breweries opening in the Midlands, a shift seems to be happening, as beer drinkers debate the merits of growlers and crowlers.

The biggest issue in the debate seems to be reusability.

“Glass growlers, of course, can be reused as long as they stay clean,” says Shaun Piggott, head brewer at Columbia Craft Brewing Company, who offers both growler and crowler options. “The only disadvantage [of crowlers] is they are one-time-use and then they have to be recycled.”

“From a brewery quality control standpoint, crowlers are great, as well,” Piggott continues. “A lot of times when customers bring in a growler our bar staff won’t know how clean the growler or what was in it previously. We send them through our dishwasher either way. Crowlers being single-use insures that the container is clean when it’s filled. So the one-time use is an advantage and disadvantage, in a way.”

And I’m not the only person who ever walked into a bottle shop with a stinky growler.

“We had many occasions where a customer would bring in a rancid smelling bottle, and we had to try to clean it out for them,” says Kimberly Gagliardi, owner of Elgin bar and beer store Random Tap. “We would also get some folks who didn’t have a cap, and we didn’t always have caps to fit their bottles.”

The problem got to be so pervasive that once Random Tap got a can seamer, it stopped filling growlers altogether.

Asked his preference for taking home beer, Kellan Monroe, co-owner of the Columbia area’s two Craft and Draft taproom and bottle shops, says the idea of portability is important.

“Crowlers, for sure,” he answers. “As much as growlers got most of us into craft beer, it’s just easier to pack and carry a crowler in and out of wherever you’re headed.”

“Growlers are great for reducing overall waste,” Monroe adds, “but they’re hard to keep with you and dangerous if they break.”

Kevin Varner, owner and head brewer of Hunter-Gatherer Brewery, has similar views, but points out that crowlers can put a strain on the brewery or bottle shop that sells them.

“I think crowlers are much more practical than growlers — except for the cost of a can seamer,” he says.

Hunter-Gatherer plans to meet in the middle when they run out of their current batch of growlers and offer 32 oz. Twistee Cans, aluminum cans that use a twist-top instead of fully seaming the lid on the spot.

One spot of contention among beer experts is which option is better for taste.

“I think crowlers seal more effectively than just a twist-top growler,” Monroe contends, “so I think the beer stays fresh for longer.”

But he also notes that “the extra oxygen in from the wider lid of the cap” in crowlers can be detrimental to a beer’s taste.

Another area where growlers may have a slight edge on crowlers is resealability.

“Once opened, [a crowler] has to be consumed … to prevent CO2 from escaping,” says Joseph Turner, owner of Angry Fish Brewing Co. in Lexington, explaining that growlers give you a little more time — but not much.

“Generally, if you open any container that’s resealable, swing tops included, [it] should be consumed within 24 hours of opening.”

So which is better? The choice is yours. Just make sure to clean the heck out of your growlers, with hot water, if you choose to use them.