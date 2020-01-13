The day many Irmo beer fans have eagerly anticipated is here.

The western outpost of Craft and Draft, the popular Devine Street bar and bottle shop, opened over the weekend.

Opened in 2014, the original location has become a lynchpin of the Columbia craft beer scene, with a reputation as a friendly, laid-back hangout bolstered by a staff who can recommend a beer no matter your tastes. Owners Andrew Johnson and Kellan Monroe plan to share that same brand of craft beer love along with some new surprises at the new space, which affords them an expanded tap list, a food menu and a private event space.

The first thing one notices when walking into Craft and Draft Irmo is that, yes, they did paint their tap wall that same bright green as the Devine Street location. (The color is appropriately called Outrageous Green, in case you were looking to give a room in your home a big dash of pop.)

The second is just how big the space is. At about 7,000 square feet, even when the parking lot looks packed, there is still plenty of room to find a place to sit or stand around with friends. There’s a large room in the back (about 3,300 of those square feet) that’s mostly open with some cornhole and some games for kids, which is always a plus.

"We will use it as taproom overflow if there is nothing scheduled,” Johnson says of the back room, “however we do have plans to host several of our own events, including live music, corn hole tournaments, monthly festivals and more.”

Like the Devine location, the one in Irmo features 12 craft beer taps, but it also adds a dedicated cider tap, a dedicated nitro beer tap, five dedicated wine taps and another nitro tap pouring coffee from King Bean Coffee Roasters. There is probably three times as much cooler space as the Devine Street location, filled to the brim with package beers to drink at the bar or take home.

As for the new food selection, the menu has two sandwiches (a Cubano Panini and a Caprese Wrap), a pretzel with beer cheese, and a charcuterie board.

“We wanted to ease into it,” Monroe says of the hunger-abating offerings, calling them a “natural progression” for the business.

Craft and Draft Irmo will host a grand opening party this Saturday, Jan. 18, with live music, beer features and food specials. You can check out the new location’s Facebook page for more details as the week goes on. The new space will be closed on Sundays and Mondays for the first couple weeks and will then follow the Devine Street’s regular business hours of 11 a.m. to 8(ish) p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.