Columbia’s favorite neon green taproom and bottle shop is getting more walls. Craft and Draft will open a second location at 7583 St. Andrews Rd. in Irmo. An exact date is forthcoming, but co-owner Andrew Johnson estimates it will debut in mid-September
Craft and Draft is finally growing to leverage the increasing popularity of the model that it first brought to the Midlands. Originally conceived of primarily as a bottle shop, the bar crowds came to overshadow the space where shelves of beer sat, so the business removed them in favor of stand-up tables last year.
The new spot will feature more than 5,000 square feet to hang out all day long, a kitchen that’ll service the taproom, a 200-300 capacity event space, and 20 taps — some featuring wine, and even a few nitro taps to meet demand.
“We picked that location because Irmo and Chapin are high-demand areas, and there aren’t a lot of places with a quality craft beer selection there,” Johnson explains. “The reaction so far is very positive.”
Johnson says that Craft and Draft will have a lot of events at the new location, from game nights to movie nights, and as wide an array of other happenings as the owners can dream up.
“It’ll almost be like a storefront-meets-brewery feeling out there, with a bigger, more comfortable space, two roll-up garage doors, and high ceilings,” he offers.
And yes, Johnson confirms that the signature green color will be on at least some of the walls at the new location.
The Devine Street space isn’t going anywhere. It’ll be managed by the first full-time Craft and Draft employee, Katelyn Shire.
Craft and Draft is also expanding its reach onto Columbia’s Main Street, where it is now approved to serve beer at the popular Soda City Market from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month starting on Sept. 28 and running through Dec. 28.