Cottontown pizzeria Il Focolare, faces backlash for requiring vaccine cards

The owners of Il Focolare thought the solution was simple: require the vaccine for in-person dining. It would mean a safe staff and the opportunity to re-open the doors to the snug restaurant fully.

What they didn't expect was the response — mostly negative from those in the community who disagree with their decision. In the months since, the pizzeria has had its reservation system overloaded with no-shows in what owners suspect is in retaliation of the decision. They've dealt with angry responses, both in Instagram comment sections and within the walls of their restaurant.

"We've been yelled at I can't even count how many times. … It's been very overwhelming because we're already in a constant state of stress," said Sarah Simmons who co-owns Il Focolare Pizzeria and smallSUGAR. "It's not like there's a playbook for how to navigate your businesses through a pandemic."

In a newsletter email to customers in late December, the restaurant owners said they had faced backlash for the decision to require the vaccine.

The pizzeria halted indoor dining on Jan. 3 because of the rising COVID-19 case numbers and the ever-present Omicron variant. Take-out and delivery are being offered until further notice.

The restaurant is the only in the state's three largest cities — Columbia, Greenville and Charleston — to require proof of vaccination to dine in, a move that the owners made in the summer of last year when deciding to reopen their dining room.

Former South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association president Bobby Williams, who also owns the Midland's chain Lizard's Thicket, said he wasn’t aware of other restaurants in the state enforcing such policies.

The small Cottontown spot seats about 24 people and its size influenced their decision, Simmons said. In comparison, their cafe smallSUGAR, with a larger dining area and outdoor seating, does not require vaccinations.

With an open kitchen and a crammed dining room, distancing tables was not economically feasible, she said. When the restaurant opened back up for indoor dining in early September, guests were required to provide proof of vaccination when making online reservations.

Those without proof of vaccination are still able to order pizza to go and are asked to wear masks when picking up.

According to Open Table, a restaurant reservation service, there are 634 restaurants across the country using Open Table that require proof of vaccination to make a reservation. Proof of vaccination is required in a handful of big cities across the country from New York City to San Francisco.

Because of the backlash from their decision, Il Focolare's owners have had to limit, and at times, turn off commenting on the restaurant's Instagram page. They've been forced to begin requiring credit card information to keep people from flooding their reservation systems only to not show up.

But there's been some silver linings.

The restaurant was able to focus entirely on take-out and delivery services, which have been highly successful. But there's a catch: Simmons worries when they begin operating at full capacity again they could struggle to keep up with demand for both.

There's another issue that arises though. While they sell a high number of take-out/delivery pizzas, those customers aren't typically buying sides or drinks. Those products are often lucrative for the business and push their revenue higher.

Lula Drake Wine Parlor on Main Street is the only other restaurant in the city that requires indoor patrons to be vaccinated. However, patrons do not have to provide proof like at Il Focolare. Owner of the restaurant, Tim Gardner, who was the first in the city to enact a vaccination policy on July 29 last year, has not faced as severe backlash as Simmons and Hoskin, he previously told Free Times.

“I understand that some people are not going to agree with it. … That’s why we live in this country, right? There are 931 other restaurants that they can go choose from," Gardner told Free Times in an August interview.

At Lula Drake, customers are required to be vaccinated to sit indoors, though no proof of vaccination is required. Anyone is eligible to sit outside.

Despite the comments and angry customers, Simmons said they are sticking to their decision to keep their staff and customers safe.

"We just decided, we are going to get up every morning and do what we think is best for our people and that's all we can do," Simmons said.